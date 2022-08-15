English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosPolitics

    Independence Day 2022 | PMs who unfurled the Tricolour at Red Fort

    Independence Day 2022: Prime Ministers of Independent India who unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort.

    Faizan Javed
    August 15, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2021 will unfurled the national flag for 8th time. (Image: News18)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2022 unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort for the 9th time. (Image: News18)
    India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had unfurled the national flag 17 times.
    India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had unfurled the national flag 17 times at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
    Indira Gandhi
    Indira Gandhi unfurled the national flag 16 times at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
    Dr Manmohan Singh unfurled the national flag 10 times at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
    Dr Manmohan Singh unfurled the national flag 10 times at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
    Atal Bihari Vajpayee unfurled the national flag 6 times at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
    Atal Bihari Vajpayee unfurled the national flag 6 times at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
    Rajiv Gandhi unfurled the national flag 5 times at the Red Fort on the independence Day.
    Rajiv Gandhi unfurled the national flag 5 times at the Red Fort on the independence Day.
    PV Narasimha Rao unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort 5 times on Independence Day.
    PV Narasimha Rao unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort 5 times on Independence Day.
    Morarji Desai unfurled the national flag 2 times at te Red Fort on Independence Day.
    Morarji Desai unfurled the national flag 2 times at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
    Lal Bahadur Shastri
    Lal Bahadur Shastri unfurled the national flag 2 times at the Red Fort on Independence Day. (Image: Wikipedia)
    Charan Singh unfurled the national flag 1 time at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
    Charan Singh unfurled the national flag 1 time at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
    Charan Singh unfurled the national flag 1 time at the Red Fort on Independence Day. (Image: Wikipedia)
    VP Singh unfurled the national flag 1 time at the Red Fort on Independence Day. (Image: Wikipedia)
    HD Deve Gowda unfurled the national flag 1 time at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
    H.D. Deve Gowda unfurled the national flag 1 time at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
    Inder Kumar Gujral unfurled the national flag 1 time at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
    Inder Kumar Gujral unfurled the national flag 1 time at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
    Gulzarilal Nanda didn't get chance to unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort on the Independence Day.
    Gulzarilal Nanda didn't get a chance to unfurl the national flag at the Red Fort on the Independence Day.
    Chandrasekhar didn't get chance to unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort on the Independence Day.
    Chandrasekhar didn't get a chance to unfurl the national flag at the Red Fort on the Independence Day.
    Faizan Javed
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Dr Manmohan Singh #gallery #Independence Day 2022 #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Slideshow
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 11:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.