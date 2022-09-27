In Pics | Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kerala's Malappuram district

Moneycontrol News

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Malappuram district of Kerala on September 27 with hundreds of party workers and supporters walking alongside Rahul Gandhi. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)The yatra commenced from Pulamanthole junction in this northern district of the state in the morning after it had ended for the day on September 26 at Koppam in Palakkad district. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)Gandhi, the MP from Wayanad, is likely to interact with farmers later in the day. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders have begun their journey to unite India. A 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir is being undertaken by Gandhi which will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)The yatra will include Padayatras, rallies and public meetings which will be attended by senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)