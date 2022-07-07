 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann marries Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony

Moneycontrol News
Jul 07, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tied knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur at a private ceremony in Chandigarh on July 7.

(Image: Twitter @raghav_chadha)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ties knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur at a private ceremony in Chandigarh on July 7. (Image: Twitter @raghav_chadha) The wedding rituals underway of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Dr. Gurpreet Kaur in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh. (Image: Twitter @ANI) This is Mann's second marriage. He had separated from his first wife in 2015 and has two children -- daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17) -- from his first marriage. (Image: Twitter @raghav_chadha) Tight security arrangements have been made at the residence of the chief minister in Chandigarh. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha and others join in the wedding celebrations of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on July 7. (Image: Twitter @raghav_chadha) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has shared the pictures with the groom from the wedding ceremony on social media. (Image: Twitter @raghav_chadha)
TAGS: #Bhagwant Mann Wedding #India #Politics #Punjab CM #Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann #Slideshow
first published: Jul 7, 2022 01:14 pm
