In Pics | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann marries Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ties knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur at a private ceremony in Chandigarh on July 7. (Image: Twitter @raghav_chadha)

The wedding rituals underway of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Dr. Gurpreet Kaur in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

This is Mann's second marriage. He had separated from his first wife in 2015 and has two children -- daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17) -- from his first marriage. (Image: Twitter @raghav_chadha)

Tight security arrangements have been made at the residence of the chief minister in Chandigarh. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha and others join in the wedding celebrations of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on July 7. (Image: Twitter @raghav_chadha)