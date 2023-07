1/9 The protests by All India Democratic Women's Association activists across India against the Manipur Violence and the outrageous assault on women.

2/9 SFI-DYFI along with other student and youth organisations joined the Citizens' Protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

3/9 On the call of DYFI CEC protests were organised in various states against the central and state government's inability to resolve the violence in Manipur and demanding speedy reinstating of normalcy.

4/9 Bengaluru staged protest in solidarity with Manipur with people gathered at townhall.

5/9 Osmania University students in Hyderabad held a candlelight march to pray for the restoration of peace and normalcy in Manipur. The march was also against the incidents of sexual violence against women. National General Secretary (RGPRS) also participated in this protest.

6/9 Several Bhopal based organisations, writers, artists and journalists came together to protest the violence in Manipur.

7/9 Goa Pradesh Youth Congress protested at Azad Maidan against the violence in Manipur and sought justice for Manipur and its people. Three dozen-odd civic society members joined us. One of the protesters hailing from South Goa also shaved her head bald as a mark of protest.

8/9 Assam Pradesh Youth Congress stages protest in Guwahati against the situation in Manipur. Youth activists detained by police.