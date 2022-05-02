In Pics | Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his three-nation Europe trip

Saloni Dhumne

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Germany today, the first leg of his three-nation trip. He will hold detailed bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chair the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations.The prime minister will be holding talks with the German chancellor and will also interact with business leaders during a community programme.Modi and Scholz will co-chair the 6th India-Germany inter-governmental consultations.The PM has stated that he sees the visit as an early engagement with the new government in Germany, within half a year of its formation, to identify respective priorities in the long term.