In Pics: PM Modi casts his vote in second phase of Gujarat assembly elections

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 5 cast his vote at the Nishan Public School under Sabarmati Assembly constituency, Ahmedabad, in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.On his way, he greeted people who assembled to see him voting. PM Modi waved to the people as he walked towards his polling booth.Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people to vote in large numbers in the second phase of the Gujarat assembly polls and also in several by-polls across the country on December 5. The Prime Minister also lauded the Election Commission of India for conducting the election peacefully.Voting for 93 seats spread across central and north Gujarat districts in the second and final phase of polls is being held on December 5. Over 800 candidates are in the fray. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel cast her vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls. (Image: Twitter @ANI)BJP candidate from Viramgam, Hardik Patel, cast his vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Polls on December 5. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel casts his vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections on December 5. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Congress leader Bharat Solanki votes in Botad. "Congress received massive support in Saurashtra and south Gujarat in phase 1. Today, north Gujarat and central Gujarat are going to polls and you can see long queues. Come December 8, Congress will come to power with majority," he said. (Image: Twitter @ANI)