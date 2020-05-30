In pics | Modi government 2.0 completes 1 year; BJP to hold virtual rallies to mark the achievement

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government is marking its first anniversary on May 30. The first year is likely to be remembered for the fulfilment of decades-old Hindutva demands as the prime minister and his party focused to push through its core agenda. The BJP is going to hold a month-long campaign staring from June to mark the first anniversary of the Modi government 2.0. Here are a few achievements of the government in the past year. (Image: Moneycontrol)