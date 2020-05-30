In pics | Modi government 2.0 completes 1 year; BJP to hold virtual rallies to mark the achievement

The BJP is going to hold a month-long campaign staring from June to mark the first anniversary of the Modi government 2.0. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government is marking its first anniversary on May 30. The first year is likely to be remembered for the fulfilment of decades-old Hindutva demands as the prime minister and his party focused to push through its core agenda. The BJP is going to hold a month-long campaign staring from June to mark the first anniversary of the Modi government 2.0. Here are a few achievements of the government in the past year. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/10 The Modi government executed its ideological agenda at a vigorous pace in its first year in office in its second term, but the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has impacted the government’s efforts to revive the economy. In order to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the government announced a nationwide lockdown which affected sectors such as hospitality, manufacturing and aviation. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi) 3/10 As the country battles the economic effect of the pandemic, PM Modi announced ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ package worth Rs 20 lakh crore, which are later announced in five tranches by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, providing relief to MSMEs, NBFCs, housing finance companies, farmers, migrant labourers, among others. (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/10 PM Modi took over his second term after a thumping majority in May 2019 with the clarion call of turning India into a $5 trillion economy by 2024. The Economic Survey 2019-20 had pegged India's economic growth at 6-6.5 percent in 2020-21. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Nullification of Article 370 which gave the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir special status, and construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya are the two key ideological highlights of the BJP’s manifestoes over the decades. (Image: PTI) 6/10 The BJP succeeded in criminalising the practice of instant divorce among Muslim men and successfully pushed through both houses of Parliament the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (Image: PTI) 7/10 Interest rate cuts and focus on affordable housing, not to mention the creation of the Rs 25,000 crore stress asset fund for stalled projects, did propel the sector towards a road to recovery. (Image: Wikimedia) 8/10 The government presented two budgets, one interim and one full, in 2019, which had focused on efforts to revive a slowing economy. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 The finance minister unveiled a mega merger plan for public sector banks (PSBs) on August 30, 2019, amalgamating 10 banks into four aiming to make banks stronger and competitive by optimisation of manpower and reducing the costs of running banks. The consolidation brought down the total number of PSBs in the country to 12 from 27 in 2017. (Image: PTI) 10/10 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed the personal income tax rate for individuals for the FY20-21 in her 2020-21 budget. Under the new regime, taxpayers will pay 10 percent, 15 percent, 20 percent and 25 percent for incomes between Rs 5-7.5 lakh, Rs 7.5-10 lakh, Rs 10-12.5 lakh and Rs 12.5-15 lakh, respectively. However, the government made this scheme optional, and to avail which, taxpayers will have to let go of exemptions. (Image: Pixabay) First Published on May 30, 2020 01:30 pm