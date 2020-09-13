172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|politics|in-pics-mgnrega-architect-raghuvansh-prasad-singh-dies-at-74-tributes-pour-in-5832501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | MGNREGA architect Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at 74, tributes pour in

The 74-year-old Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was being treated at AIIMS Delhi reportedly for post-COVID complications. He had tested positive for the virus in June.

Moneycontrol News
Former Union Minister for Rural Development Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away on September 13 at AIIMS in Delhi. Singh was reportedly undergoing treatment at the hospital after developing post-COVID-19 complications. (Image: PTI)

Singh, ex-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, was tested positive for coronavirus in June and was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna. Later he was tested negative after his second test report for coronavirus. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi last week following post coronavirus complications. (Image: Twitter @iraghuvansh)

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was the Union Cabinet Minister for Rural Development in UPA-I of Manmohan Singh's government and is credited with conceptualization and implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), India’s biggest welfare scheme that aims to guarantee the right to work, and was often called the architect of MGNREGA. (Image: Twitter @iraghuvansh)

A five-term parliamentarian from Bihar’s Vaishali, Singh started his political career when he was elected as an MLA and subsequently made the energy minister of Bihar in the Karpoori Thakur cabinet. The President, the Prime Minister and leaders across party lines paid tributes to the veteran Bihar leader. (Image: Twitter @iraghuvansh)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Singh's death had left a void in the country's and Bihar's political space. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

President Ram Nath Kovind also condoles the death of Raghuvansh Prasad. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad mourned the passing away of his close aide of nearly 30 years. The RJD chief had recently rejected Singh's resignation, saying he was not going anywhere. (Image: Twitter @laluprasadrjd)

Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of Singh and said he would be remembered for serving the poor and the deprived. (Image: Twitter @AmitShah)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, too, offered his condolences. Recalling his recent meeting with the senior leader at AIIMS in Delhi, the former Bihar deputy chief minister said Singh was one the few people who inspired him after his father was jailed. (Image: Twitter @yadavtejashwi)

First Published on Sep 13, 2020 03:30 pm

