In pics | MGNREGA architect Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at 74, tributes pour in

The 74-year-old Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was being treated at AIIMS Delhi reportedly for post-COVID complications. He had tested positive for the virus in June. Moneycontrol News Former Union Minister for Rural Development Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has died. The senior Bihar leader passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, where he was reportedly being treated for post-COVID-19 complications. He was 74. (Image: PTI) Singh, who recently resigned from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), had tested positive for the coronavirus in June and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Patna. He recovered but last week admitted to AIIMS in Delhi following post coronavirus complications. (Image: Twitter @iraghuvansh) Part of the Manmohan Singh cabinet in the UPA-1 government, Singh is credited with conceptualising and implementing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), India's biggest welfare scheme and one of the world biggest rural job plan that guarantees the right to work. (Image: Twitter @iraghuvansh) A five-term parliamentarian from Bihar’s Vaishali, Singh started his political career when he was elected as an MLA and subsequently made the energy minister of Bihar in the Karpoori Thakur cabinet. The President, the Prime Minister and leaders across party lines paid tributes to the veteran Bihar leader. (Image: Twitter @iraghuvansh) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Singh's death had left a void in the country's and Bihar's political space. (Image: Twitter @ANI) President Ram Nath Kovind also condoles the death of Raghuvansh Prasad. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad mourned the passing away of his close aide of nearly 30 years. The RJD chief had recently rejected Singh's resignation, saying he was not going anywhere. (Image: Twitter @laluprasadrjd) Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of Singh and said he would be remembered for serving the poor and the deprived. (Image: Twitter @AmitShah) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, too, offered his condolences. Recalling his recent meeting with the senior leader at AIIMS in Delhi, the former Bihar deputy chief minister said Singh was one the few people who inspired him after his father was jailed. (Image: Twitter @yadavtejashwi) First Published on Sep 13, 2020 03:30 pm