    In pics | Madam President Draupadi Murmu, the day India made history

    Draupadi Murmu, elected as the country's 15th President and the first from a tribal community, will be sworn in on July 25

    Associated Press
    July 22, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
    Draupadi Murmu, a leader from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, was chosen on July 21 as India’s new president. Murmu will be formally sworn in as the president on July 25. (Source: AP)
    Draupadi Murmu, the ruling BJP-led NDA coalition's candidate, was chosen on July 21 as India’s new president. Murmu will be sworn in on July 25. (Source: AP)
    She was elected by the Indian Parliament and state legislatures in voting held on July 18, making her the first president from one of the country's tribes and the second-ever woman to hold the position. (Source: AP)
    She was elected by the members of Parliament and state legislatures in the voting held on July 18, making her the first president from one of the country's tribes and the second-ever woman to hold the position. (Source: AP)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the country's newly elected President on July 21. Modi congratulated Murmu during a visit to her residence in New Delhi, where he handed her a bouquet of flowers. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the country's newly elected President on July 21. Modi congratulated Murmu during a visit to her residence in New Delhi, where he handed her a bouquet of flowers. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
    Murmu, 64, who hails from the eastern state of Odisha and was governor of Jharkhand state from 2015-2021, is a member of the Santal ethnic minority, one of India’s largest tribal groups. (Source: AP)
    Murmu, 64, who hails from the eastern state of Odisha and was governor of Jharkhand from 2015-2021, is a member of the Santal ethnic minority, one of India’s largest tribal groups. (Source: AP)
    She started out as a school teacher before entering politics and has been a two-time lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party. Murmu’s father and her grandfather were village headmen in Baidaposi in Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. (Source: AP)
    She started out as a school teacher before entering politics and has been a two-time lawmaker from the BJP. Murmu’s father and her grandfather were village headmen in Baidaposi in Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. (Source: AP)
    The president's role in India is largely ceremonial, but the position can be important during times of political uncertainty such as a hung parliament, when the office assumes greater power. She is bound by the advice of the Cabinet led by the prime minister, who is the chief executive. (Source: AP)
    The president's role in India is largely ceremonial but the position can be important during times of political uncertainty such as a hung parliament. She is bound by the advice of the Cabinet led by the prime minister, who is the chief executive. (Source: AP)
    Associated Press
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 11:27 am
