In pics | Madam President Draupadi Murmu, the day India made history

Draupadi Murmu, the ruling BJP-led NDA coalition's candidate, was chosen on July 21 as India’s new president. Murmu will be sworn in on July 25. (Source: AP)

She was elected by the members of Parliament and state legislatures in the voting held on July 18, making her the first president from one of the country's tribes and the second-ever woman to hold the position. (Source: AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the country's newly elected President on July 21. Modi congratulated Murmu during a visit to her residence in New Delhi, where he handed her a bouquet of flowers. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

Murmu, 64, who hails from the eastern state of Odisha and was governor of Jharkhand from 2015-2021, is a member of the Santal ethnic minority, one of India’s largest tribal groups. (Source: AP)

She started out as a school teacher before entering politics and has been a two-time lawmaker from the BJP. Murmu’s father and her grandfather were village headmen in Baidaposi in Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. (Source: AP)