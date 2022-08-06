In Pics | Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva—voting on to pick India's next vice president

Moneycontrol News

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari casts his vote in the vice presidential election in the Parliament complex on August 6. (Image: ANI)Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan casts his vote in an election in which NDA's Jagdeep Dhankar's win is certain. (Image: ANI)Defence Minister Rajnath Singh casts his votes as BJP president JP Nadda watches on. The vice president is elected by the members of both houses of Parliament. (Image: ANI)Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh casts his vote. The vice president is also the chairman of the upper house of Parliament. (Image: ANI)Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat casts his vote. The vice president will be sworn in on August 11, a day after Venkaiah Naidu's term ends. (Image: ANI)Former PM Manmohan Singh casts his vote in the vice presidential Election in Parliament. The result is expected by evening, though Jagdeep Dhankar's win is a foregone conclusion. (Image: ANI)