In Pics | Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva—voting on to pick India's next vice president

Moneycontrol News
Aug 06, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

The ruling National Democratic Alliance nominee and former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is up against Opposition's Margaret Alva in the election being held a few days after Draupadi Murmum was elected India's 15th President

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari cast vote for Vice Presidential election in Parliament. (Image: ANI)

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari casts his vote in the vice presidential election in the Parliament complex on August 6. (Image: ANI) Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan casts his vote in an election in which NDA's Jagdeep Dhankar's win is certain. (Image: ANI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh casts his votes as BJP president JP Nadda watches on.  The vice president is elected by the members of both houses of Parliament. (Image: ANI) Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh casts his vote. The vice president is also the chairman of the upper house of Parliament. (Image: ANI)
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat casts his vote. The vice president will be sworn in on August 11, a day after Venkaiah Naidu's term ends. (Image: ANI) Former PM Manmohan Singh casts his vote in the vice presidential Election in Parliament. The result is expected by evening, though Jagdeep Dhankar's win is a foregone conclusion. (Image: ANI)
TAGS: #Defence Minister Rajnath Singh #Jagdeep Dhankar #Margaret Alva #Nitin Gadkari #Vice Presidential Elections 2022
first published: Aug 6, 2022 01:29 pm
