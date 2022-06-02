In Pics | Hardik Patel joins BJP ahead of Gujarat elections

Moneycontrol News

Gujarat Patidar leader and former Congress leader Hardik Patel joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on June 2. Gujarat BJP President CR Patil was also present at the procession event to mark Patel's entry into the party. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Ahead of the event, Patel made announced on Twitter that he was going to start a new chapter. “With the feelings of national interest, state interest, public interest and social interest, I am going to start a new chapter from today. I will work as a small soldier in the noble work of service to the nation under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi,” he tweeted. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Ahead of his induction in the BJP, Patel performed "pooja" at his residence in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on June 2. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Patel’s move to join the BJP comes months ahead of the assembly polls in Gujarat. Patel, expected to contest the elections on a BJP ticket, had quit the Congress on May 18. After quitting the Congress, Patel hit out at the party leadership for the derogatory and hateful remarks against “Hindus and Lord Ram”. (Image: Twitter @ANI)