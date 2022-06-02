English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosPolitics

    In Pics | Hardik Patel joins BJP ahead of Gujarat elections

    Patel, who is expected to contest the Gujarat assembly election due later this year, had quit the Congress on May 18

    Moneycontrol News
    June 02, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST
    Gujarat Patidar leader and former Congress leader Hardik Patel joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on June 2. Gujarat BJP President CR Patil was also present at the procession event to mark Hardik’s entry in the party. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Gujarat Patidar leader and former Congress leader Hardik Patel joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on June 2. Gujarat BJP President CR Patil was also present at the procession event to mark Patel's entry into the party. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Ahead of the function to mark his entry in BJP, Hardik made it official in a Twitter announcement that he is going to start a new chapter. “With the feelings of national interest, state interest, public interest and social interest, I am going to start a new chapter from today. I will work as a small soldier in the noble work of service to the nation under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi,” Hardik tweeted. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Ahead of the event, Patel made announced on Twitter that he was going to start a new chapter. “With the feelings of national interest, state interest, public interest and social interest, I am going to start a new chapter from today. I will work as a small soldier in the noble work of service to the nation under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi,” he tweeted. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Ahead of his induction in the BJP, Hardik performed ‘pooja’ at his residence in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on June 2. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Ahead of his induction in the BJP, Patel performed "pooja" at his residence in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on June 2. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Patel’s move join the BJP comes months ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat. Patel, expected to contest the elections on a BJP ticket, had quit the Congress party on May 18. After quitting Congress Patel had hit out at the party leadership for the derogatory and hateful remarks by the party leader against “Hindus and Lord Ram”. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Patel’s move to join the BJP comes months ahead of the assembly polls in Gujarat. Patel, expected to contest the elections on a BJP ticket, had quit the Congress on May 18. After quitting the Congress, Patel hit out at the party leadership for the derogatory and hateful remarks against “Hindus and Lord Ram”. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Congress party #Gujarat election results #Hardik Patel #Politics #Slideshow
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 01:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.