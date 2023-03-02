In Pics | BJP reaches halfway mark as counting underway, might retain power in Tripura

1/4

Moneycontrol News

BJP set to return to power in Tripura, as the party crosses majority mark in the 60-seat Assembly, even as counting continues. Image Credits: ANIAs of Thursday, the ruling BJP was leading the polls in 26 seats, the CPI(M) held 12 sears, Congress at 6 and the Tipra Motha Party in 11 seats, as per the latest trends recorded during the ongoing counting of votes for the Tripura Assembly election. Image Credits: ANI"Counting of votes will take place in 21 centres. The EC has deployed 60 election observers. All counting staff have been trained. Security arrangements and CCTV coverage have been arranged outside and inside counting centres," stated Kiran Gitte, Tripura's Chief Electoral Officer. Image Credits: ANIThe Tripura assembly of 60 members, with a majority mark at 30, the exit polls predicted a clear edge for the BJP over its rivals within the state. Image Credits: ANI