In Pics | Bhupendra Patel sworn-in as Gujarat CM for second consecutive term

Moneycontrol News

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel on December 12 took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: ANI)Bhupendra Patel was administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground near the new secretariat. (Image: Twitter @BJP4India)In the just-concluded 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, vote counting for which was held on December 8, the BJP won a seventh straight term by winning a record 156 seats in the 182-member House. The Congress won in 17 constituencies and the Aam Aadmi Party in five. (Image: ANI)Along with Patel, the new council of ministers was also sworn in. (Image: ANI)BJP leaders Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma took oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet. (Image: ANI)BJP leaders Naresh Patel, Bachubhai Khabad, and Parshottam Solanki also took oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet. (Image: ANI)Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP chief JP Nadda were present at the event. (Image: ANI)BJP chief ministers including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with union ministers and national-level leaders were also present at the oath-taking ceremony. (Image: ANI)