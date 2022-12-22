In Pics | Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Nuh on Day 2 of Haryana leg

Moneycontrol News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Malab village in Nuh on the second day of its Haryana leg on December 22, with senior leaders from the state joining the former party in the march braving the morning chill. (Image: Congress)Members of the public also turned up to be part of the yatra. People were seen joining the march in large numbers, holding banners and party flags. The foot march entered Haryana on December 21 from Rajasthan. (Image: Congress)Gandhi was joined by senior leaders including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja, Karan Singh Dalal and others. (Image: Congress)On December 20, the march observed its last day in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. It is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra covered around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana. (Image: Congress)As the yatra entered Haryana, where the BJP is in power, Gandhi targeted the ruling party, saying while the Congress gave voice to farmers and labourers another ideology benefited only a select few. Gandhi also slammed the BJP over inflation and unemployment. (Image: Congress)The first phase of the yatra in Haryana will conclude on December 23. In the second phase, the yatra will re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6. (Image: Congress)Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach the national capital on December 24. The foot march, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by an Indian politician, the Congress has claimed. Gandhi aims to "mobilise the party cadre and unite general public"c against the "divisive politics in the country", the party has said. (Image: Congress)