English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosPolitics

    Home Minister Amit Shah meets women leaders, civil society groups in Manipur

    The home minister also held a meeting with delegations of civil society organisations as part of his outreach.

    PTI
    May 30, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST
    PTI
    Tags: #Amit Shah #Home Minister #India #Manipur #Politics
    first published: May 30, 2023 01:17 pm