you are here: HomeNewsPhotosPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Hike in fuel prices: Congress workers hold protests across the country

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has criticised the BJP government at the Centre for raising fuel prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Fuel prices have substantially increased recently in India. Congress leaders staged protest across the country against hike in fuel prices. Opposition party raised slogans against the BJP-led government amid the rising prices of petrol and diesel. According to a price notification of state oil marketing companies, petrol price was increased by 5 paise per litre and diesel 13 paise a litre. (Image: News18/ Nasib Singh)
1/10

As fuel prices have witnessed a substantial increase in the past one month, Congress workers leaders on staged protests across the country and demanded immediate rollback of the hike. Here's a look at how the party workers expressed their angst (Image: News18/ Nasib Singh)

The protests were held in many places like Delhi, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad. (Image: News18/ Chaman)
2/10

The protests were held in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad. (Image: News18/ Chaman)

Supporters of Congress party participate in a protest against fuel price hike in Ahmadabad, India, June 29. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
3/10

Supporters of Congress party participate in a protest against fuel price hike in Ahmadabad. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Congress party workers seen protesting fuel price hike in Delhi. In Delhi, a litre of petrol now comes for Rs 80.43 per litre as compared to Rs 80.38 earlier. Diesel rates have been increased to Rs 80.53 per litre from Rs 80.40. (Image: News18/ Nasib Singh)
4/10

Congress party workers seen protesting fuel price hike in Delhi. In Delhi, a litre of petrol now comes for Rs 80.43 per litre as compared to Rs 80.38 earlier. Diesel rates have been increased to Rs 80.53 per litre from Rs 80.40. (Image: News18/ Nasib Singh)

The Congress party protested in Chandigarh, Punjab against incessant fuel price hike across the country and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to rollback the prices. (Image: News18/ Chaman)
5/10

The Congress party protested in Chandigarh, Punjab against incessant fuel price hike across the country and urged the Modi-led government to rollback the prices. (Image: News18/ Chaman)

A supporter of Congress party is detained by police during a protest against fuel price hike in Ahmadabad, India, June 29. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
6/10

A supporter of Congress party is detained by police during a protest against fuel price hike in Ahmadabad. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Kumar protesting at the petrol pump near IP College against the hike in fuel prices by the Central and Delhi Government. (Image: News18/ Nasib Singh)
7/10

Congress workers protesting at the petrol pump near IP College against the hike in fuel prices by the Central and Delhi Government. (Image: News18/ Nasib Singh)

The Indian Youth Congress also protested against the unregulated hike in the prices of petrol and diesel. (Image: News18/ Chaman)
8/10

The Indian Youth Congress also protested against the unregulated hike in the prices of petrol and diesel. (Image: News18/ Chaman)

Congress party workers seen protesting fuel price hike in Chandigarh, Punjab. (Image: News18/ Chaman)
9/10

Congress party workers seen protesting fuel price hike in Chandigarh, Punjab. (Image: News18/ Chaman)

A car is carried on a bullock cart during a protest against fuel price hike by Congress party in Ahmadabad, India, June 29. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
10/10

A car is carried on a bullock cart during a protest by Congress party in Ahmadabad, June 29, against fuel price hike. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 06:16 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Congress protest fuel hike #diesel #fuel price hike #petrol #Slideshow

