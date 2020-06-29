In Pics | Hike in fuel prices: Congress workers hold protests across the country

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has criticised the BJP government at the Centre for raising fuel prices. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 As fuel prices have witnessed a substantial increase in the past one month, Congress workers leaders on staged protests across the country and demanded immediate rollback of the hike. Here's a look at how the party workers expressed their angst (Image: News18/ Nasib Singh) 2/10 The protests were held in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad. (Image: News18/ Chaman) 3/10 Supporters of Congress party participate in a protest against fuel price hike in Ahmadabad. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) 4/10 Congress party workers seen protesting fuel price hike in Delhi. In Delhi, a litre of petrol now comes for Rs 80.43 per litre as compared to Rs 80.38 earlier. Diesel rates have been increased to Rs 80.53 per litre from Rs 80.40. (Image: News18/ Nasib Singh) 5/10 The Congress party protested in Chandigarh, Punjab against incessant fuel price hike across the country and urged the Modi-led government to rollback the prices. (Image: News18/ Chaman) 6/10 A supporter of Congress party is detained by police during a protest against fuel price hike in Ahmadabad. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) 7/10 Congress workers protesting at the petrol pump near IP College against the hike in fuel prices by the Central and Delhi Government. (Image: News18/ Nasib Singh) 8/10 The Indian Youth Congress also protested against the unregulated hike in the prices of petrol and diesel. (Image: News18/ Chaman) 9/10 Congress party workers seen protesting fuel price hike in Chandigarh, Punjab. (Image: News18/ Chaman) 10/10 A car is carried on a bullock cart during a protest by Congress party in Ahmadabad, June 29, against fuel price hike. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) First Published on Jun 29, 2020 06:16 pm