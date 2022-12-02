Gujarat Elections 2022: PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Ahmedabad

READ MORE

In the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 1 held a massive roadshow in Ahmedabad. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)People flocked on both sides of the streets through which the Prime Minister’s convoy was passing and showered flowers. The crowd carrying his posters were chanting “Modi…Modi…” The Prime Minister was also seen greeting people and waving his hands. (Image: AFP)After a gap of two days, Modi once again returned to the Gujarat election campaign trail. His three-hour-long mega roadshow spanned across 16 assembly constituencies for the second phase of the Assembly election. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Be it roads, balconies or rooftops of buildings, the locals crammed every available space to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. (Image: AP)The PM also paid floral tributes to a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during his roadshow. PM Modi made at least 35 stops at memorials of prominent personalities on the way. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Over 10 lakh people attended PM Modi’s roadshow in Ahmedabad. It passed through 14 Vidhan Sabha seats – 13 from Ahmedabad and 1 in Gandhinagar. Covering over 50 kms, the roadshow started from the Naroda Gam and ended at Gandhinagar South constituency. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)The PM’s mega rally was conducted when the first phase of polling was held in Gujarat. Thakkarbapanager, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Jamalpur Khadia, Sabarmati, were some of the constituencies the PM covered during his roadshow. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)