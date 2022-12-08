English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosPolitics

    Gujarat Election Results: Celebrations begin at BJP office as early trends suggest saffron sweep

    Riding on the Modi factor, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of retaining power in Gujarat while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to make a strong debut and Congress is seeking a favourable verdict as the counting of votes in the Assembly elections is underway.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 08, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
    Celebrations have begun at BJP office in Gandhinagar as early trends leads see the saffron party take a massive lead in Gujarat leaving Congress and AAP far behind. (Image: News18)
    Celebrations have begun at the BJP office in Gandhinagar as trends predict the saffron party taking a massive lead in Gujarat leaving Congress and AAP far behind. (Image: News18)
    BJP workers burst crackers outside party office in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. (Image: News18)
    BJP workers burst crackers outside party office in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. (Image: News18)
    Women BJP workers in Gandhinagar celebrate by dancing as the party heads towards a landslide victory in Gujarat. (Image: ANI)
    Women BJP workers in Gandhinagar celebrate by dancing as the party heads towards a landslide victory in Gujarat. (Image: ANI)
    Riding on the Modi factor, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of retaining power in Gujarat while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to make a strong debut and Congress is seeking a favourable verdict as the counting of votes in the Assembly elections is underway. (Image: News18)
    Riding on the Modi factor, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of retaining power in Gujarat, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looks to make a strong debut and the Congress seeks a favourable verdict as the counting of votes in the Assembly elections is underway. (Image: News18)
    The BJP is eyeing a record seventh straight term in Gujarat. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication the saffron party is all set to retain power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: News18)
    The BJP sees a record seventh straight term in Gujarat. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: News18)
    BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years with PM Modi remaining in the Chief Minister’s post for the longest time before becoming the Prime Minister. (Image: ANI) (With inputs from agencies)
    BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years with PM Modi remaining the chief minister for the longest time before being elected the prime minister. (Image: ANI) (With inputs from agencies)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AAP #BJP #Congress #Gujarat #Gujarat assembly election #Gujarat Assembly polls #Indian Politics #Narendra Modi #Politics #Slideshow
    first published: Dec 8, 2022 11:01 am