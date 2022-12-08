Gujarat Election Results: Celebrations begin at BJP office as early trends suggest saffron sweep

Celebrations have begun at the BJP office in Gandhinagar as trends predict the saffron party taking a massive lead in Gujarat leaving Congress and AAP far behind. (Image: News18)

BJP workers burst crackers outside party office in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. (Image: News18)

Women BJP workers in Gandhinagar celebrate by dancing as the party heads towards a landslide victory in Gujarat. (Image: ANI)

Riding on the Modi factor, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of retaining power in Gujarat, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looks to make a strong debut and the Congress seeks a favourable verdict as the counting of votes in the Assembly elections is underway. (Image: News18)

The BJP sees a record seventh straight term in Gujarat. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: News18)