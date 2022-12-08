Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: List of key candidates who won or lost

Moneycontrol News

Constituency: Jamnagar North | BJP's Rivaba Jadeja, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife, won from the Jamnagar North seat, beating her nearest rival AAP's Karsan Karmur. (Image: News18 Creative)Constituency: Majura | BJP's Harsh Ramesh Sanghavi defeated AAP's PVS Sarma to win Majura for the third consecutivetime. (Image: News18 Creative)Constituency: Viramgam | BJP's Hardik Patel wins Viramgam seat, ends decade-long Congress rule. (Image: News18 Creative)Constituency: Ghatlodia | Gujarat's Chief Minister and BJP candidate Bhupendrabhai Patel wins from Ghatlodia constituency. (Image: News18 Creative)Constituency: Varachha Road | AAP candidate Alpesh Kathiriya lost Varachha Road Gujarat Assembly to BJP candidate Kishor Kanani Kumar. (Image: News18 Creative)Constituency: Padra | Independent candidate Dineshbhai Balubhai Patel loses against BJP's Chaitanyasinh. (Image: News18 Creative)Constituency: Khambalia | AAP candidate Isudan Gandhvi lost to BJP candidate. The constituency witnessed a battle between Congress' Vikram Arjanbhai, BJP's Mulubhai Bera, and AAP's Isudan Gandhvi. (Image: News18 Creative)Constituency: Vadgam | Congress candidate Jignesh Mevani retains Vadgam seat after defeating BJP's Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela and AAP's Dalpatbhai Dahyabhai Bhatiya. (Image: News18 Creative)Constituency: Morbi | BJP candidate Kantibhai Amrutiya has marked his victory in Morbi, weeks after bridge collapse incident. (Image: News18 Creative)Constituency: Bayad | Congress' Mahendrasinh Vaghela lost Bayad seat to Independent candidate Dhavalsinh Narendrasinh Zala. (Image: News18 Creative)