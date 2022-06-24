Gearing Up | NDA's presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu files her nomination papers

Moneycontrol News

NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu files her nomination in the presence of prime minister Narendra Modi on June 24. Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and CMs of BJP and NDA ruled states were also present. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Murmu, former governor of Jharkhand and a prominent politician from Odisha’s tribal community, is up against former Union minister Yashwant Sinha in the July 18 election. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24. (Image: Twitter @ANI)After filing nomination, Murmu called opposition leaders seeking support for her candidature. Murmu, if elected, will be the first tribal President and the second woman in the post. She will also be the youngest president ever, second only to N Sanjeeva Reddy, who was a few days elder to her when he became the President. (Image: Twitter @ANI)