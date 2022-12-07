Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: AAP begins celebration as party crosses halfway mark

Moneycontrol News

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and supporters celebrate at the party office in the national capital, as the party crossed the hallway mark in the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections on December 7, dislodging the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from its 15-year rule. (Image: ANI)The party workers gathered in front of the office and rejoiced, danced and chanted slogans praising party chief Arvind Kejriwal. As the counting of votes progresses in the MCD polls, both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AAP are claiming to win the polls. (Image: News18)Bobi, the AAP candidate from Sultanpuri-A ward, wins. For the first time, MCD to have a member of the transgender community. "I want to dedicate my victory to the people who worked so hard for me. I would like to thank everyone. Now I just have to work for development in my area," said Bobi. (Image: ANI)The mood at the AAP office here was celebratory with loudspeakers blaring patriotic songs and the entire premises decked up with colourful balloons. (Image: News18)AAP supporters celebrate outside a counting centre for the MCD elections at Patel Nagar, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)A boy dressed as Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)AAP candidate Ankush Narang celebrates his win from the Ranjeet Nagar ward, outside a counting centre for the MCD elections at Patel Nagar, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)Aam Admi Party workers celebrate at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Vashi in Navi Mumbai as the counting underway for Delhi MCD election. (Image: PTI)