Coronavirus pandemic | Indian politicians who were caught without a face mask

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian politicians who were caught without a face mask

When we talk about wearing a face mask, it is implied that the mask will cover the mouth and nose leaving no gap

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackkeray paid his respects to Jyotirao Phule on his 193rd birthday wearing a mask pulled so low that his entire mouth was bare
1/7

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid his respects to Jyotirao Phule on his 193rd birthday wearing a mask pulled so low that his entire mouth was bare

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren gave an interview to ANI wearing a mask in an improper manner that does nothing to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus
2/7

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren gave an interview to ANI wearing a mask in an improper manner that does nothing to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot without a mask at a video conference meeting
3/7

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot without a mask at a video conference meeting

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar interacts wearign a face mask pulled down to his chin
4/7

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar interacts wearing a face mask pulled down to his chin

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel seen at an event without a face mask
5/7

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel seen at an event without face masks

Odisha BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi with Home Minister Amit Shah. While Shah is not wearing a mask at all, Sarangi can be seen wearing the face mask on her chin.
6/7

Odisha BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi with Home Minister Amit Shah. While Shah is not wearing a mask at all, Sarangi can be seen wearing the face mask on her chin

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy at his son Nikhil's wedding. None of the guests can be seen sporting a face mask
7/7

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy at his son Nikhil's wedding. None of the guests can be seen sporting a face mask

First Published on Jul 12, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #coronavirus #face masks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.