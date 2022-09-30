 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics | Congress presidential polls: Shashi Tharoor, Mallikarjun Kharge, KN Tripathi file nomination papers

Moneycontrol News
Sep 30, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST

India’s opposition party Indian National Congress is set to choose a non-family member as its next president as it struggles to recover before key upcoming elections. Nominations for the post of Congress president closed at 3pm on September 30.

(Image: AP and ANI)

The party delegates will vote on October 17 and the results will be declared on October 19. With no member of the Gandhi family - Sonia, Rahul or Priyanka - running for the top post this time, the grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years. (Image: AP) (With input from agencies)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Congress #Congress presidential election #India #Indian Politics #KN Tripathi #Mallikarjun Kharge #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Shashi Tharoor #Slideshow #Sonia Gandhi
first published: Sep 30, 2022 07:55 pm
