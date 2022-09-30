In Pics | Congress presidential polls: Shashi Tharoor, Mallikarjun Kharge, KN Tripathi file nomination papers

India’s opposition party Indian National Congress is set to choose a non-family member as its next president as it struggles to recover before key upcoming elections. Nominations for the post of Congress president closed at 3 pm on September 30. (Image: AP and ANI)

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge filed his nomination for the post of Congress president at the party office in Delhi. (Image: AP)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also filed his nomination for the topmost position. After filing nomination for Congress President post said, "I've a vision for Congress which I'll be sending to all delegates, we're going to seek their support... I'm here to be the voice of all party workers". (Image: AP)

Jharkhand Congress leader KN Tripathi also filed his nomination for the party’s topmost position and said that “the decision of party leaders is respected”. (Image: ANI)