English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosPolitics

    In Pics | Congress presidential polls: Shashi Tharoor, Mallikarjun Kharge, KN Tripathi file nomination papers

    India’s opposition party Indian National Congress is set to choose a non-family member as its next president as it struggles to recover before key upcoming elections. Nominations for the post of Congress president closed at 3pm on September 30.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 30, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST
    India’s opposition party Indian National Congress is set to choose a non-family member as its next president as it struggles to recover before key upcoming elections. Nominations for the post of Congress president closed at 3pm on September 30. (Image: AP and ANI)
    India’s opposition party Indian National Congress is set to choose a non-family member as its next president as it struggles to recover before key upcoming elections. Nominations for the post of Congress president closed at 3 pm on September 30. (Image: AP and ANI)
    Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on September 30 filed his nomination for the post of Congress president at the party office in Delhi. (Image: AP)
    Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge filed his nomination for the post of Congress president at the party office in Delhi. (Image: AP)
    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also filed his nomination for the topmost position. After filing nomination for Congress President post said, "I've a vision for Congress which I'll be sending to all delegates, we're going to seek their support... I'm here to be the voice of all party workers". (Image: AP)
    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also filed his nomination for the topmost position. After filing nomination for Congress President post said, "I've a vision for Congress which I'll be sending to all delegates, we're going to seek their support... I'm here to be the voice of all party workers". (Image: AP)
    Jharkhand Congress leader KN Tripathi also filed his nomination for the party’s topmost position and said that “the decision of party leaders is respected”. (Image: ANI)
    Jharkhand Congress leader KN Tripathi also filed his nomination for the party’s topmost position and said that “the decision of party leaders is respected”. (Image: ANI)
    The party delegates will vote on October 17 and the results will be declared on October 19. With the Gandhis not running for the top post this time around, the grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years. (Image: AP) (With input from agencies)
    The party delegates will vote on October 17 and the results will be declared on October 19. With no member of the Gandhi family - Sonia, Rahul or Priyanka - running for the top post this time, the grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years. (Image: AP) (With input from agencies)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Congress #Congress presidential election #India #Indian Politics #KN Tripathi #Mallikarjun Kharge #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Shashi Tharoor #Slideshow #Sonia Gandhi
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 07:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.