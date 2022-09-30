In Pics | Congress presidential polls: Shashi Tharoor, Mallikarjun Kharge, KN Tripathi file nomination papers India’s opposition party Indian National Congress is set to choose a non-family member as its next president as it struggles to recover before key upcoming elections. Nominations for the post of Congress president closed at 3pm on September 30.
India’s opposition party Indian National Congress is set to choose a non-family member as its next president as it struggles to recover before key upcoming elections. Nominations for the post of Congress president closed at 3 pm on September 30. (Image: AP and ANI)
Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge filed his nomination for the post of Congress president at the party office in Delhi. (Image: AP)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also filed his nomination for the topmost position. After filing nomination for Congress President post said, "I've a vision for Congress which I'll be sending to all delegates, we're going to seek their support... I'm here to be the voice of all party workers". (Image: AP)
Jharkhand Congress leader KN Tripathi also filed his nomination for the party’s topmost position and said that “the decision of party leaders is respected”. (Image: ANI)
The party delegates will vote on October 17 and the results will be declared on October 19. With no member of the Gandhi family - Sonia, Rahul or Priyanka - running for the top post this time, the grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years. (Image: AP) (With input from agencies)