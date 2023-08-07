Congress, Opposition bloc celebrate Rahul Gandhi's LS membership restoration in Delhi Congress and the Opposition bloc, on August 7, broke out into celebrations after Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi, was re-instated into the Lok Sabha following the Supreme Court's orders dated August 4.
August 07, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
On August 7, Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi, was restored into the Lok Sabha, following the Supreme Court order. (Image source: ANI)
Congress leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, leave for the Lok Sabha on August 7, after the Wayanad MP was restored into the Lok Sabha. (Image source: ANI)
AICC workers break out into celebrations before Rahul Gandhi leaves for the Parliament on August 7. (Image source: ANI)
Celebrations began early in the morning of August 7 as the Lok Sabha Secretariat restore Rahul Gandhi into the Lok Sabha as the Wayanad MP. (Image source: ANI)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge celebrates with senior Congress leaders, and the Opposition bloc after Rahul Gandhi was restored into the Lok Sabha following the Supreme Court's order dated August 4. (Image source: ANI)
