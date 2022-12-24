Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi

Moneycontrol News

The yatra that entered Delhi Saturday early morning will halt at Ashram chowk at 11 am and will resume at 1 PM. Upon entering Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said the purpose of the Yatra is to showcase “real Hindustan” where people help each other, unlike RSS and BJP’s version of a hate-filled one.The yatra will cover a roughly 23 km stretch in Delhi, starting from the Badarpur border where it entered the capital city from Haryana, and culminating at Red Fort, with a two-hour break at Ashram in the afternoon. It will pass through Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Delhi Gate and Daryaganj.There is no nafrat in this yatra. If somebody falls, everybody helps them. This is the real Hindustan. Not the BJP’s and RSS’s hatred-filled Hindustan,” said Gandhi while addressing a gathering at the Delhi border. He also thanked the “lakhs of people” who provided love and support to the rally.Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi. The Yatra has halted at Ashram and the yatris will take a break now and resume the walk in the afternoon.