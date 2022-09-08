Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 2: Rahul Gandhi meets family of NEET aspirant who died by suicide

Moneycontrol News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and senior party colleagues began the second day of the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on September 8 from Agasteeswaram in the Kaniyakumari district in Tamil Nadu to "combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre, to awaken the people of the country to dangers of economic inequalities, polarisation and political centralisation". (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)Senior leaders including party MPs KC Venugopal and P Chidamabaram and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accompanied Gandhi on the ‘Padyatra. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)Gandhi also met the family of NEET aspirant Anitha who ended her life in 2017. The Congress leader expressed his condolences and extended support to the family. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)Rahul Gandhi launched the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kanyakumari on September 7. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)The former Congress president said on September 7, "the Tricolor belongs to every religion, state and language, but it is under attack today by the BJP and the RSS that are dividing India on lines of religion and language." (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)In his speech on the inaugural day, Gandhi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the opposition was not scared of the BJP. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)The 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover 12 states, which is being seen by some as a “masterstroke” to take on the Modi government in 2024 elections, while others have dismissed it as a promotional exercise. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)Gandhi considers the Bharat Jodo Yatra journey as a way to connect with the common people. After reaching Kerala on September 11, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. The Congress leaders will be in Karnataka for 21 before moving north. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)Gandhi will stay in the container for the next 150 days. Sleeping beds, toilets and AC are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)The yatra will include padyatras rallies and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)