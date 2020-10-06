Bihar Election 2020 | The Outgoing Bihar Assembly

Here is the breakup of the 240 MLA based on party they belong, gender, age, education, crorepatis and criminal cases. Moneycontrol News Bihar is getting ready for the assembly elections, which will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7 and will be one of the biggest electoral exercises globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. Here is the breakup of the 240 sitting MLAs based on the party they belong to, gender, age, education, crorepatis and criminal cases. Although the assembly has 243 seats, only 240 MLAs are currently serving, of which 80 come from the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), 69 from Janata Dal (United), 54 from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), 25 from Congress while the remaining 12 are from smaller parties. (Image: NW18 Creative) In the outgoing Assembly, 212 members are men while only 28 are women. Hopefully, the low percentage of women (11.7 percent) among sitting MLAs can be addressed in the incoming Assembly, as female candidates contest for seats. (Image: NW18 Creative) A total of 134 MLAs have an educational qualification equivalent to graduate or above. As many as 94 MLAs declared their qualification to be between fifth pass and 12th pass, while nine declared themselves just literate, giving no further details. (Image: News18 Creative) 37 MLAs are in the age group of 25-40 years. A total of 157 MLA's are in the age group of 41-60 years, while the remaining 46 are between 61 and 80 years old. (Image: NW18 Creative) Out of the 240 sitting MLAs, 160 are crorepatis. The average assets per sitting MLA amount to Rs 3.06 crore. The Janata Dal (United) has 51 crorepatis MLAs out of 69 sitting legislators. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has 51 crorepatis out of 80; the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 33 crorepatis out of 54; the Congress has 17 crorepatis out of 25. (Image: News18 Creative) As many as 136 MLAs across parties have declared that they have criminal cases against them. Among 80 sitting RJD MLAs, 45 have criminal cases against them. This is against 34 out of 69 JD(U) MLAs, 34 out of 54 BJP MLAs and 14 out of 25 Congress MLAs. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Oct 6, 2020 06:26 pm