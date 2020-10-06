Bihar Election 2020 | The Outgoing Bihar Assembly

Bihar is getting ready for the assembly elections, which will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7 and will be one of the biggest electoral exercises globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. Here is the breakup of the 240 sitting MLAs based on the party they belong to, gender, age, education, crorepatis and criminal cases. Although the assembly has 243 seats, only 240 MLAs are currently serving, of which 80 come from the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), 69 from Janata Dal (United), 54 from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), 25 from Congress while the remaining 12 are from smaller parties. (Image: NW18 Creative)