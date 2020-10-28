Bihar Election 2020 | Phase-1 voting begins with social distancing, masks and thermal screening in place

With an overall declining coronavirus positive trend, Indian authorities decided to hold the first state legislature election since the outbreak of COVID-19. People began voting on October 28 in the country’s third largest state Bihar with of a population of about 122 million people. Besides, sanitisation of electoral voting machines, maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and other protective gear by polling personnel and voters, thermal scanner, hand sanitizer are also available on all polling counters to ensure safe voting. The counting of votes will happen on November 10. (Image: News18)