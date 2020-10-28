Bihar Election 2020 | Phase-1 voting begins with social distancing, masks and thermal screening in place

The first phase of Bihar's three-phase elections has begun. Check out how voting is being conducted with strict COVID-related guidelines issued by Election Commission in place. Moneycontrol News The state of Bihar is heading for polls in three phases, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly. The first phase of polling across 71 constituencies is conducted on October 28. Election Commission has issued guidelines for safe conduct of the electoral exercise. (Image: News18) With an overall declining coronavirus positive trend, Indian authorities decided to hold the first state legislature election since the outbreak of COVID-19. People began voting on October 28 in the country’s third largest state Bihar with of a population of about 122 million people. Besides, sanitisation of electoral voting machines, maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and other protective gear by polling personnel and voters, thermal scanner, hand sanitizer are also available on all polling counters to ensure safe voting. The counting of votes will happen on November 10. (Image: News18) Voters stand in queues maintaining social distance at a polling station, during the first phase of state elections at Paliganj, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar. (Image: AP) A security officer wearing a face shield as a protective measure against the coronavirus stands guard as voters stand in a queue at a polling station, during the first phase of state elections at Paliganj, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar. (Image: AP) A woman explains the working of an electronic voting machine (EVM) to a voter at a polling station, during the first phase of state elections at Paliganj, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar. (Image: AP) A woman wearing a face mask as a protective measure against the coronavirus screens the body temperature of voters at a polling station, during the first phase of state elections at Paliganj, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar. (Image: AP) A woman wearing a face mask as a protective measure against the coronavirus helps voters sanitize their hands at a polling station, during the first phase of state elections at Paliganj, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar. (Image: AP) An election officer wearing a face shield as a protective measure against the coronavirus applies indelible ink on the finger of an elderly voter at a polling station, during the first phase of state elections at Paliganj, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar. (Image: AP) A man displays the indelible ink mark on his finger after casting his vote at a polling station, during the first phase of state elections at Paliganj, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar. (Image: AP) A security officer wearing a face shield as a protective measure against the coronavirus stands guard as voters stand in a queue at a polling station, during the first phase of state elections at Paliganj, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar. (Image: AP) A security officer wearing a face shield as a protective measure against the coronavirus helps an elderly voter exit a polling station, during the first phase of state elections at Paliganj, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 28, 2020 03:01 pm