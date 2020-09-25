172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|politics|bihar-election-2020-ec-announces-three-phase-polling-amid-coronavirus-pandemic-here-is-all-you-need-to-know-5885361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Election 2020 | EC announces three-phase polling amid coronavirus pandemic; here is all you need to know

The first phase of voting will be held on October 28 and the result will be announced on November 10.

Moneycontrol News
The Election Commission on September 25 announced dates for the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election. Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak the polling will be held in three phases, starting from October 28. The counting of votes will happen on November 10. The term of the state’s 243-member Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29. The Commission will undertake meticulous planning for these polls. Keeping in mind the pandemic crisis, social distancing measures and other safety protocols related to COVID-19 would be strictly followed during the election process. (Image: Twitter/@dionandurbar)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Sep 25, 2020 05:45 pm

tags #Bihar Assembly Election 2020 #Bihar Election 2020 #coronavirus #Election Commission of India #India #Politics #Slideshow

