Bihar Election 2020 | EC announces three-phase polling amid coronavirus pandemic; here is all you need to know

The Election Commission on September 25 announced dates for the 2020 Bihar assembly election, the first state poll to be held during the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Voting will be staggered over three phases, starting from October 28. The second round of polling will be on November 3 and the final phase on November 7. The counting of votes will be done on November 10. The term of the state’s 243-member assembly ends November 29. Social distancing measures and other safety protocols for coronavirus will be strictly followed during the election process. (Image: Twitter/@dionandurbar)