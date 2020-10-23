172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|politics|bihar-assembly-election-2020-a-look-at-some-of-the-common-voting-and-election-terms-6006781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 09:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 | A look at some of the common voting and election terms

Ahead of upcoming Bihar Assembly election let’s take a look at some of the common voting and election terms one should know about to understand the news about the elections.

Moneycontrol News
Ahead of upcoming Bihar Assembly election let’s take a look at some of the common voting and election terms one should know about to understand the news about the elections. (Image: News18 Creative)

Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly election let’s take a look at some of the common voting and election terms one should know about to understand the news about the elections. (Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Oct 23, 2020 09:38 pm

tags #Bihar Assembly Election #Bihar election #Bihar Election 2020 #election vocabulary #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.