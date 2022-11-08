Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi begin march in Maharashtra with flaming torch

Moneycontrol News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra on November 8 morning after visiting a gurdwara in Nanded district as the foot march entered its 62nd day. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)Top Maharashtra Congress leaders, including the party's state unit chief Nana Patole, and former minister Balasaheb Thorat, welcomed the yatra. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)The Congress MP visited Gurdwara Yaadgari Baba Zoravar Singh ji Fateh Singh ji on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti a few hours after the yatra entered Maharashtra Monday night from neighbouring Telangana. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)Two months after its launch, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Maharashtra in the night of November 7, where he will address two rallies as part of the cross-country march aimed at reviving the party. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)Gandhi entered Maharashtra holding a 'flaming torch' (mashaal), he said small and medium businesses suffered due to the Centre’s wrong policies like demonetisation and poor implementation of the Goods and Service Tax. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)The 3,570-km yatra, a mass outreach initiative which began on September 7 from Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu), reached Deglur in central Maharashtra's Nanded district from neighbouring Telangana on the 61st day of its launch. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)Gandhi said during his stay in Maharashtra over the next 15 days, he will listen to the voice of the state and also its pain, and asserted no force can stop his yatra, that began on September 7 from Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu) and will culminate in Srinagar. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)During the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, Gandhi will address two rallies as part of the cross-country march aimed at reviving the party. Gandhi said the march started two months back from Kanniyakumari and it will stop only at Srinagar after hoisting the Tricolour. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)“No force can stop this yatra,” asserted the former Congress president, whose party was a strong political force in Maharashtra for decades and was a constituent of the three-party ruling coalition till June this year. Gandhi said the aim of the yatra is to bind the country together and highlighted major issues before the country. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)The Congress MP said the main aim of his cross-country foot march is to raise voice against hatred, anger and violence that is being spread. Gandhi will address two rallies during his yatra in Maharashtra - the first on November 10 in Nanded district and on November 18 at Shegaon in Buldhana district. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)The march led by the Wayanad Lok Sabha MP will traverse through 15 Assembly and six parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra during its sojourn. It will cover a distance of 382 km across five districts before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia) (With inputs from PTI)