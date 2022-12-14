Bharat Jodo Yatra: Raghuram Rajan joins Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan

Moneycontrol News

Former governor of Reserve Bank of India Raghuram Rajan on December 14 joined Rahul Gandhi during the Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan. (Image: Congress)The former RBI governor can be seen walking alongside Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot during the padyatra, alongwith other party workers and supporters. (Image: Congress)The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, is passing through Rajasthan. The yatra has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharasjhtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will complete 100 days on December 16. (Image: Congress)The yatra will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, covering 3,570 km in 150 days. (Image: Congress)The yatra resumed from the Bhadoti area of Sawai Madhopur on December 14 and reached Badhshapura for a morning break. Rajan walked with Gandhi during this leg of the yatra. (Image: Congress)Dr Raghuram Rajan was the 23rd Governor of the Reserve Bank of India between September 2013 and September 2016. Between 2003 and 2006, he was the Chief Economist and Director of Research at the International Monetary Fund. (Image: Congress)Prominent personalities from various walks of like, including politicians, activists, celebrities and actors, have joined Gandhi in his march. (Image: Congress)