Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress' campaign led by Rahul Gandhi enters Madhya Pradesh

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)

The yatra entered the state from Boderli village situated on the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)

Rahul Gandhi received a warm welcome from party workers and supporters on his arrival in Madhya Pradesh. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole handed over the yatra flag to Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)

A large number of Congress leaders and workers participated in the yatra on the first day in Madhya Pradesh. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)

Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi has reached the 77th day of the foot march on November 23. Congress General Secretary Incharge of Communication Jairam Ramesh said that the yatra will go through seven districts of the state over the next 11 days. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)

Addressing the occasion, Rahul Gandhi said, “When we started yatra, then the opposition had said that India is 3600 km long and this cannot be achieved by marching. Now we have entered Madhya Pradesh. We will cover a distance of 370 km. We have started the Bharat jodo yatra by taking the tricolor in our hands from Kanyakumari and we will host the tricolor in Srinagar and nobody can stop us.” (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)

The campaign has so far covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra on November 23 in Madhya Pradesh where it reaches its halfway mark. It will be the first time that the brother-sister duo will walk together in the yatra. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)