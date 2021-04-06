English
In pics | Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 3: MK Stalin, E Sreedharan, Kamal Haasan, other key political leaders cast votes

Assembly Elections 2021: Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are voting in a single phase today. Polling is underway in Assam’s final round. Third of the total eight phases is being held in Bengal.

Moneycontrol News
April 06, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST
On the busiest day of the ongoing Legislative Assembly elections, all four poll-bound states — West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu — and the Union Territory of Puducherry went to polls on April 6. Polling, which began at 7 am, is being held in a single-phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. While Assam is voting in its final phase, West Bengal is headed for the third round in its eight-phase elections. In this picture: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and former deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, addresses the media after casting his vote in Chennai on April 6.
BJP candidate E Sreedharan, called the ‘metro man’ by his admirers, moments after casting his vote in Ponnani, Kerala. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam speaks to reporters after casting his vote in Periyakulam. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Former Puducherry chief minister Congress leader V Narayanasamy casts his vote in Puducherry. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Actor-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan, along with his daughters Shruti Haasan (right) and Akshara Haasan, await their turn to cast their vote in Chennai’s Teynampet area. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram at a polling station in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Kerala’s Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala casts his vote in Haripad. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
All India NR Congress chief N Rangaswamy casting his vote at a polling station in Puducherry’s Thilaspet. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
BJP candidate from Diamond Harbour in West Bengal’ South 24 Parganas, Dipak Haldar, casts his vote at a polling station. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
