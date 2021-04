In pics | Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 3: MK Stalin, E Sreedharan, Kamal Haasan, other key political leaders cast votes

On the busiest day of the ongoing Legislative Assembly elections, all four poll-bound states — West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu — and the Union Territory of Puducherry went to polls on April 6. Polling, which began at 7 am, is being held in a single-phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. While Assam is voting in its final phase, West Bengal is headed for the third round in its eight-phase elections. In this picture: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and former deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin , addresses the media after casting his vote in Chennai on April 6.