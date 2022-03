Bharatiya Janata Party workers celebrate early leads for the party in the initial rounds of vote counting on March 10. The BJP is set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority as counting of votes progressed. BJP is also set to return to power in Manipur and Uttarakhand. (Image: News18)

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party celebrate outside the party office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on March 10. (Image: AFP)

A BJP worker displays party symbol with photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as they celebrate party’s early leads in Uttar Pradesh state elections, in Lucknow. (Image: AP)

Bharatiya Janata Party workers put colored powder on a photograph of incumbent chief minister Yogi Adityanath while celebrating early leads for the party as election officials count votes after Uttar Pradesh state elections in Lucknow. (Image: AP)

Sweets being prepared for distribution among people by elated BJP workers and supporters in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

BJP supporters celebrate in Delhi as party leads in the initial rounds of vote counting. (Image: News18)

BJP workers celebrate party’s lead in early trends in Uttarakhand. (Image: News18)