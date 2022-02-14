English
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosPolitics

    Assembly Election 2022 | Polling underway in Goa, Uttarakhand and UP second phase

    Voting is underway across all 40 seats of Goa, all 70 seats of Uttarakhand and 55 constituencies Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of the assembly polls on February 14.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 14, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST
    (Image: PTI)
    (Image: PTI)

    In Uttar Pradesh, voting for 55 Assembly seats spread across nine Uttar Pradesh districts in the second phase of the Assembly elections. As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. (News18) In Uttar Pradesh, voting for 55 Assembly seats spread across nine Uttar Pradesh districts in the second phase of the Assembly elections. As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. (News18)

    UP Finance Minsiter Suresh Khanna, who is contesting from Shahjahanpur, casts his vote in Shahjahanpur during the second phase of UP Assembly Polls on February 14. (Image: PTI) UP Finance Minsiter Suresh Khanna, who is contesting from Shahjahanpur, casts his vote in Shahjahanpur during the second phase of UP Assembly Polls on February 14. (Image: PTI)

    BJP MP Santosh Gangwar and his wife Saubhagya Gangwar after casting vote in Bareilly, UP. (Image: PTI) BJP MP Santosh Gangwar and his wife Saubhagya Gangwar after casting vote in Bareilly, UP. (Image: PTI)

    People line up to vote for the Goa state assembly elections in North Goa, February 14. Goa is one of the five states voting in phases in February and March in what is seen as a test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhartiya Janata Party ahead of general elections expected in 2024. (Image: AP) People line up to vote for the Goa state assembly elections in North Goa, February 14. Goa is one of the five states voting in phases in February and March in what is seen as a test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhartiya Janata Party ahead of general elections expected in 2024. (Image: AP)

    In Goa, Voting is underway across all 40 seats today while following COVID-19 protocol. As many as 301 candidates are contesting from 40 seats of Goa. Markings are made on the floor to ensure social distancing as people wait to vote for the Goa state assembly elections in North Goa, February14. (Image: AP) In Goa, Voting is underway across all 40 seats today while following COVID-19 protocol. As many as 301 candidates are contesting from 40 seats of Goa. Markings are made on the floor to ensure social distancing as people wait to vote for the Goa state assembly elections in North Goa, February14. (Image: AP)

    The prominent faces in the fray in Goa include chief minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP). (Image: AP) The prominent faces in the fray in Goa include chief minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP). (Image: AP)

    Polling underway in Guniyal Gaon, Uttarakhand. The polling is being held across all 70 seats on February 14. As many as 632 candidates are in fray from all 70 seats. Polling underway in Guniyal Gaon, Uttarakhand. The polling is being held across all 70 seats on February 14. As many as 632 candidates are in fray from all 70 seats.

    The prominent faces in the fray in Uttarakhand include chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya, State BJP president Madan Kaushik, former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh, among others. The prominent faces in the fray in Uttarakhand include chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya, State BJP president Madan Kaushik, former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh, among others.

    Hindu holy men line up to cast their votes for the Uttarakhand state assembly elections in Haridwar on February 14. (Image: AP) Hindu holy men line up to cast their votes for the Uttarakhand state assembly elections in Haridwar on February 14. (Image: AP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Assembly Elections 2022 #BJP #BSP #Congress #Goa elections 2022 #India #Politics #RLD #Slideshow #UP Elections 2022 #UP Polling Phase 2 #Uttar Pradesh #Uttarakhand elections 2022
    first published: Feb 14, 2022 03:34 pm
