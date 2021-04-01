English
[In Pics] Assembly Election 2021: Voters cast ballots in West Bengal, Assam following COVID-19 protocol

Polling is underway for 39 seats in Assam and 30 seats in West Bengal in the second phase of assembly elections.

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Electors of Gosaba Assembly of South 24 Parganas district queue up outside a polling booth to cast their vote on April 1. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: BJP's heavyweight Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari cast his vote soon after polling began in West Bengal. (File image)
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Voter's queue in the early morning today at the Polling Station No- 37 in Ramachandrapur Primary School of 204- Panskura Purba Assembly Constituency of Purbo Medinipur District to cast their vote. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)
Assam Assembly Election 2021: Voters waiting outside a polling booth to cast their vote in the second phase of the Assam Election. (Image: Twitter @ceo_assam)
Assam Assembly Election 2021: Electors in the queue outside a polling booth in Udalguri district in Assam. (Image: Twitter @ceo_assam)
Assam Assembly Election 2021: Voters being screened with a temperature gun, given hand sanitiser and hand gloves as they arrive at a polling booth in Nagaon for the second phase of Assam Assembly polls. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Assam Assembly Election 2021: All India United Democratic Front President Badruddin Ajmal cast his vote at polling station number 21 in Hojai, Assam. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Assam Assembly Election 2021: Former Minister of State Railways and BJP leader Rajen Gohain cast his vote at a polling booth in Nagaon. He says, "BJP will get over 35 seats out of the total 47 in the 1st phase. In the 2nd phase too, we'll get many seats. BJP will undoubtedly form the govt with more than 75 seats." (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: BJP candidate from Kharagpur Sadar assembly constituency, Hiron Chatterjee, visits a polling station in the constituency. “The people here want development. We need a super speciality hospital and a women's college here. A large number of people have come out to cast their vote today,” said Hiron Chatterjee. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
