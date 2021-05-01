MARKET NEWS

Assembly Election 2021 | How EVMs are used to cast vote

As voting for assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Assam concludes, the states eagerly await for the result on May 2. Here’s all you need to know about EVMs and how they help in casting and counting votes.

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2021 / 03:31 PM IST
Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) uses electronic means for casting and counting votes. (Image: News18 Creative)
Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) is attached to an EVM and allows voters to verify that their votes are cast as intended. (Image: News18 Creative)
If a constituency has multiple assembly segments, counting can take place at different locations under the direct supervision of an Assistant Returning Officer (ARO). (Image: News18 Creative)
first published: May 1, 2021 03:31 pm

