Assembly Election 2021 | Counting of votes begins amid COVID safety protocols

Assembly Election 2021 Results: COVID-related protocols have been put in place for the counting of votes in four states and the union territory of Puducherry as the country battles a fierce coronavirus wave.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST
Counting officials undergoing thermal scanning as they arrive for counting in Sibsagar, Assam (Image: Twitter/@ceo_assam)
Media Centre seating arrangement at Counting Venue of 23 Darjeeling Assembly Constituency of Darjeeling District. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)
Counting of votes to the Puducherry Assembly will be held under strict COVID-19 preventive protocol. (Image: Twitter/@ceopuducherry)
Sanitisation of Vengara LAC Counting Centre in Kerala conducted as per the Election Commission Of India guidelines for the counting of votes (Image: Twitter/@Ceokerala)
Health workers ready for thermal screening and checking RAT negative report at the entrance of Counting Venue at Ghatal College, Paschim Medinipur District. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #India #Politics #Slideshow
first published: May 2, 2021 08:23 am

