Assam Assembly Election 2020 | Key issues that can impact this year’s election

CAA and NRC are one of the most important issues for this election as major political parties partaking in the election have been divided into two sides of pro– and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

May 01, 2021 / 07:04 PM IST
Assam’s assembly polls happens once in every five years. This year’s polling for 15th Assam legislative assembly was divided in three phases and is being fought to elect 126 MLA. From the issue of COVID-19 to rise in unemployment, here are some key issue that will influence this year’s Assam polls. (Image: Twitter @ceo_assam)
Assam’s assembly polls happen once every five years. This year’s polling for the 15th Assam legislative assembly was divided into three phases and is being fought to elect 126 MLA. From the issue of COVID-19 to the rise in unemployment, here are some key issues that will influence this year’s Assam polls. (Image: Twitter @ceo_assam)
CAA and NRC are one of the most important issues for this election as major political parties partaking in the election have been divided into two sides of the pro– and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The tea garden workers issue is another factor that will influence this election. The government announced a package of Rs 1,000 crore in the recent Union Budget for tea garden workers in West Bengal and Assam. Although the state government transferred Rs 3,000 into the accounts of over 7 lakh tea garden workers, many workers’ representatives have called this insufficient and are demanding wage hike.
Both, ruling party BJP and opposition Congress have made promise to give 1 lakh government jobs to unemployed youths after formation government, to tackle the unemployment issue.
TAGS: #Assam Election 2021 #Assembly Election 2021 #India #Politics #Slideshow
first published: May 1, 2021 07:04 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.