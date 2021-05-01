Assam Assembly Election 2020 | Key issues that can impact this year’s election

Assam’s assembly polls happen once every five years. This year’s polling for the 15th Assam legislative assembly was divided into three phases and is being fought to elect 126 MLA. From the issue of COVID-19 to the rise in unemployment, here are some key issues that will influence this year’s Assam polls. (Image: Twitter @ceo_assam)

CAA and NRC are one of the most important issues for this election as major political parties partaking in the election have been divided into two sides of the pro– and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The tea garden workers issue is another factor that will influence this election. The government announced a package of Rs 1,000 crore in the recent Union Budget for tea garden workers in West Bengal and Assam. Although the state government transferred Rs 3,000 into the accounts of over 7 lakh tea garden workers, many workers’ representatives have called this insufficient and are demanding a wage hike. (Image: Reuters)