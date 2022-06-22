All you need to know about NDA’s presidency pick Draupadi Murmu

Moneycontrol News

Draupadi Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha, was on June 21 named as the candidate for the presidential elections by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the forthcoming Presidential election. Here’s everything you need to know about the Odisha tribal leader who is BJP’s candidate for Presidency. (Image: News18 Creative)Murmu was born on June 20, 1958, in Baidaposi village of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha into a Scheduled Tribe (ST) family. (Image: News18 Creative)Murmu made her entry into state politics in the 1990s, and was elected as a councilor in Rairangpur municipality in 1997. In the same year, the BJP elevated her as the vice president of its state ST Morcha. (Image: News18 Creative)In 2002, she was shuffled as the MoS (independent charge) for fisheries and animal resources development -- a charge she held till 2004. (Image: News18 Creative)She was elected twice to the Odisha legislative assembly, from 2000 to 2004 and from 2004 to 2009. Between 2006 and 2009, Murmu served as the state president of BJP's ST Morcha. (Image: News18 Creative)Murmu was appointed as the first woman governor of Jharkhand in 2015 by the BJP-led central government. She held the position for six years, till 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)