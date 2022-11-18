Save Tax and Build Wealth | These banks offer up to 7.25% interest on tax-saving fixed deposits

Most of us procrastinate our tax-saving investments till the last minute, typically between January and March, every year. If you haven’t started with your tax planning, then plan now as you are around five months away from the financial year end. Risk-averse investors and those in lower tax brackets can look at tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs). Several banks have raised interest rates on tax-saving FDs after four consecutive repo rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this year. Small finance banks and smaller and new private sector banks now offer rates up to 7.25 percent on tax-saving FDs, data compiled by BankBazaar shows.

Investments of up to Rs 1.5 lakh can be claimed for tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act but don’t just invest to save tax. Your tax–saving FDs must fit into your financial plan. Tax-saving FDs have a lock-in period of five years and premature withdrawals are not allowed.





DCB Bank offers interest rates of up to 7.25 percent on tax-saving FDs. Among private banks, these lenders offer the best interest rates. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh invested grows to Rs 2.15 lakh in five years.

Deutsche Bank offers interest rates of up to 7 percent on tax-saving FDs. Among foreign banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. City Union Bank also offers 7 percent interest on tax-saving FDs. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh invested grows to Rs 2.12 lakh in five years.

AU Small Finance Bank is offering an interest rate of up to 6.95 percent on tax-saving FD. Among small finance banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh grows to Rs 2.12 lakh in five years.

Yes Bank, IDBI Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank offer interest rates of up to 6.75 percent on tax-saving FD. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh grows to Rs 2.10 lakh in five years.

Union Bank is offering an interest rate of up to 6.70 percent on tax-saving FD. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh grows to Rs 2.09 lakh in five years.

RBL Bank is offering an interest rate of up to 6.55 percent on tax-saving FD. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh grows to Rs 2.08 lakh in five years.

Canara Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank offer interest rates of up to 6.50 percent on tax-saving FD. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh grows to Rs 2.07 lakh in five years.

Many small finance banks and smaller and new private sector banks are offering higher interest rates to garner new deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, a subsidiary of the central bank, guarantees investments in FDs of up to Rs 5 lakh.