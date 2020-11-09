In charts | 4th anniversary of demonetisation: Key numbers to watch

Bank notes in Circulation: The value and volume of banknotes in circulation increased by 47.49 percent and 28.48 percent respectively, from the period between March 2019 and March 2020. In the fiscal year ending in March 2020, in value terms, the share of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 banknotes together accounted for 83.4 percent of the total value of banknotes in circulation at end-March 2020, with a sharp increase in the share of Rs 500 banknotes.