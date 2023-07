1/10 Take a look at nine culinary rules meant to be broken (Image: News 18 Creative)

2/10 Cooking pasta does not require a heapful of salt. It actually depends on the dish you are preparing (Image: News 18 Creative)

3/10 Extra moisture is good for mushroom as it helps in cooking with less oil (Image: News 18 Creative)

4/10 Extra virgin olive oil has high saturated fat content which makes cooking healthier (Image: News 18 Creative)

5/10 To reduce heat component in any dish, remove the white flesh with the chili seeds (Image: News 18 Creative)

6/10 Soaking in salt water speeds up cooking time of pulses (Image: News18 Creative)

7/10 There is no need to be extra careful around souffles (Image: News18 Creative)

8/10 Juicy meat dishes can be made if the meat is let to rest in the liquids (Image: News18 Creative)

9/10 Don't mix fish and red wine only if the fish dish is of oily species (Images: News18 Creative)