1/8 Colours in master paintings carry hidden meanings and add depth to the emotions conveyed in the artwork. Here, we explore the hidden messages in six masterpieces by famous artists such as John Singer Sargent, Vermeer, Sir Frederic Leighton, Rembrandt, Berthe Morisot, and Claude Monet. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/8 John Singer Sargent’s “Madame X” made a stir when he unveiled the painting of Virginie Amelie Avegno Gautreau in 1884, with the sensual strap of her black satin dress provocatively slipped from her shoulder. But it wasn’t just the risqué attire that disturbed viewers. Sargent added bone black to the woman’s fair skin, giving it a slightly gangrenous tone that blurred the lne between desire and decay. (Image: News18 Creative)

3/8 “The Girl with a Wine Glass” is fraught with tension as the young woman in the centre of the painting is plied with drinks by a lecherous suitor. The intensity of the scene is heightened by the use of rose madder, a pigment derived from the fiery red roots of the Rubia tinctorum plant. (Image: News18 Creative)

4/8 “Flaming June” appears to be a languid portrait of a sleeping nymph, but her striking orange dress tells a different story. The vibrant hue is thanks to a relatively new pigment called chrome orange, made from a dingy mineral called chromite. (Image: News18 Creative)

5/8 In the 1940s, a researcher uncovered the secret recipe for yellow pigment that had been lost for centuries. The mixture of lead monoxide and tin dioxide produced a range of yellows from mustard to chiffon that was used by old masters like Rembrandt. (Image: News18 Creative)

6/8 Berthe Morisot’s painting “Summer’s Day” depicts two young women on a boat, drifting on water that is almost too dappled with green. The verdancy of the scene is thanks to emerald green, a pigment that is related to Scheele’s Green, a toxic pigment that was linked to the death of Napoleon Bonaparte. (Image: News18 Creative)

7/8 The invention of cobalt violet, the first purpose-built purple pigment, was a fortuitous coincidence for the Impressionists, who were eager to capture the shadows of nature. Monet’s “Irises” owes its existence to this new pigment, and the painting is suffused with a violet light that evokes the true colour of fresh air, according to Edouard Manet. (Image: News18 Creative)