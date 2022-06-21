'Yoga for Humanity' | India celebrates International Yoga Day 2022

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga along with thousands of Indians to mark International Day of Yoga at Mysore Palace, in Mysuru. (Image: AP)Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs yoga along with others to mark International Day of Yoga at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow. (Image: AP)People perform Yoga to mark International Day of Yoga in front of Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai. Yoga enthusiasts across the world took part in mass yoga events on June 20 to mark Yoga Day. (Image: AP)Himveers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participate in a Yoga session at 15,000 feet in Uttarakhand. (Source: Twitter @airnewsalerts)Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leads the Yoga Day celebrations at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. (Image: Twitter @nsitharaman)President Ram Nath Kovind participates in International Day of Yoga celebrations at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President greeted people on the occasion and said Yoga is a part of ancient Indian heritage and India's gift to humanity. (Source: Twitter @airnewsalerts)Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla leads ‘Yoga Shivir’ on the eighth International Day of Yoga in Parliament House complex. Members of Parliament and other dignitaries also attended the session. (Source: Twitter @airnewsalerts)Silent Warriors of the Indian Army participate in a Yoga session in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. These Silent Warriors remain operationally ready to respond to any contingency and are always relied upon by soldiers during sensitive missions. (Source: Twitter @airnewsalerts)Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi at Yoga Day celebrations. (Source: Twitter @airnewsalerts)Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia leads a Yoga demonstration at the historic Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh. (Source: Twitter @airnewsalerts)Union Minister Anurag Thakur practicing yoga at the historical fort in Tehra (Katoch Palace), Sujanpur in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. (Source: Twitter @airnewsalerts)Union Minister Jitendra Singh participates in the eight Yoga Day celebrations at the Indo-Pak border in the Suchetgarh sector of the Jammu division. (Source: Twitter @DrJitendraSingh)Indian Army's Ace of Spades Gunners celebrate International Yoga Day at ALG Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir with participation from all ranks, focusing on the importance of yoga in our lives. (Source: Twitter @airnewsalerts)Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya leads International Yoga Day celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. (Source: Twitter @mansukhmandviya)Physical Challenged Sheetal Devi of Katra participates in an event to mark the eighth International Yoga Day at SMVDSB Sports Stadium, Katra. (Source: Twitter @airnewsalerts)Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal participates in a yoga session at Jantar Mantar in Jaipur. (Source: Twitter @airnewsalerts)Union Minister VK Singh participated in the international yoga day celebrations at the Parade Ground in Fort Kochi in Kerala. (Source: Twitter @airnewsalerts)