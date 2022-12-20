Yearender 2022 | A look at what India ordered on Swiggy in the year gone by

Moneycontrol News

Swiggy, India's online food ordering and delivery platform, shared its 7th edition of annual trends report on December 15. Biryani continued to set new records with 2.28 biryani orders per second. Users turned to Swiggy Instamart for the quick delivery of everything from tea, water, breads, and vegetables, to quirky searches for sofas and beds. A user from Bangalore spent Rs 16.6 Lakhs on buying groceries and essentials on Instamart, the most by a single user. From over two biryanis a second to 40 lakh samosas on Swiggy, a look at what India ordered in the year gone by. (Image: News18 Creative)Biryani continued to set new records with 2.28 biryani orders per second. The annual trends reports revealed that Biryani is the most ordered dish on Swiggy yet again for the 7th year running. (Image: News18 Creative)Snack time was made special with Samosa taking the pole position. More than 40 lakh crispy samosa were ordered and devoured. (Image: News18 Creative)Late Night cravings – extinguished with Popcorn. 22 lakh orders of Popcorn were placed; a majority of which were post 10 p.m. (Image: News18 Creative)Gulab Jamun was the top dessert ordered 27 lakh times. The classic Indian desert Rasmalai was the second-most ordered sweet dish with 16 lakh orders and Choco Lava Cake with over 10 lakh orders. (Image: News18 Creative)From foreign cuisines, Italian Pasta, Pizza, Mexican Bowl, Spicy Ramen, Pizza and Sushi are the top most ordered dishes. (Image: News18 Creative)Almost 50 lakh kilograms of organic fruits and vegetables ordered on Swiggy Instamart. (Image: News18 Creative)